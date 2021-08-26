REGISTER

A LIVE, ONLINE EVENT

Strategic CIO Forum

Become the Strategic IT Leader Your Business Needs

December 1, 2021

11:00 am – 2:30 pm ET

Technology is the most important strategic issue facing your company today, underpinning all aspects of business operations – with your role as the bridge between technological implementation and achieving the business’ goals. Chief Information Officers and Senior IT Directors face a staggering and growing list of critical responsibilities. From hybrid and full work-at-home environments to cybersecurity to digital transformation to customer personalization, the array of complex issues is swiftly evolving.

The Strategic CIO Forum will help you transition into a strategic visionary and indispensable asset in your C-Suite.

Through interactive working sessions, you’ll collaborate with a select group of peer technology leaders and respected advisers to help set the CIO community’s agenda for the year ahead.

COLLABORATE

Join peer CIOs for constructive and thought-provoking discussions on your biggest challenges—and opportunities.

STRATEGIZE

Improve your business acumen so you can weigh strategic decisions and bring a different perspective to the C-Suite conversations.

PREPARE

Gain an understanding of the systemic shifts occurring to tackle technological disruption more effectively. IT is being asked for more and more – be sure you can adapt to the new asks, or be replaced with a newer model.

LEAD

Put yourself in the driver’s seat to make important company decisions around technology implementation. No one else in the C-Suite understands the inner workings of the technology that underpins the organization like you do.

Virtual Registration

Single pass
$495
$ 295 Early Bird Rate Expires October 15
  • Livestream of event sessions
  • Virtual peer roundtable
  • On-demand access to session recordings
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter

